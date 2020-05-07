County Executive Joe Parisi on May 7 announced Dane County will create a $3.5 million grant program for roughly 500 Dane County child care providers to help offset revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. (4-C) will work to administer the grants. By partnering together, Dane County and 4-C hope to help local child care providers survive the ongoing public health crisis, which has caused many to temporarily close their doors.
“This funding will provide a much-needed boost to child care providers, which are so critical as conversations progress about slowly and safely opening our community back up,” Parisi said. “Any sustainable re-opening strategy will need child care as parents and guardians go back to work. I want to thank Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. for agreeing to partner with us on this important effort.”
Dane County’s grant amounts will vary based on the size of the provider, spanning from $1,400 (minimum) to $15,000 (maximum). Eligible child care providers include: certified family, licensed family, licensed group, summer camp, and licensed school age. In total, around 500 providers countywide will benefit from the funding.
Locally, 78% of family child care programs are still open, while only 35% of group child care programs are still open. Without help, roughly half of U.S. child care capacity is at risk of disappearing, according to a recent analysis from the Center for American Progress.
The study projects Wisconsin could see about 30% of its child care lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“4-C is proud to partner with Dane County to support the critical work of the early care and education community,” said Jody Bartnick, Executive Director of Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. “Access to quality early childhood is essential for our communities’ workforce. It’s so important that we work together and help those most in need. Funding will support child care programs and their ability to sustain or reopen their operations as we move forward through these challenging times.”
4-C is part of a network of accredited, non-profit Wisconsin Child Care Resource & Referral agencies providing advocacy and support services for child care in 11 Wisconsin counties.
“I’m sure those with young children at home would agree, quality childcare is not only central to the lives of working parents, it is a building block to a strong economy,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “Childcare will play a critical role as we recover from this pandemic. That is why Dane County has developed this initiative to make sure providers are able to stay in business and be there when families need them.”
A resolution to approve this new grant program was introduced May 7 at the Dane County Board meeting. Child care providers with questions should email 4-C directly at providercarepayments@4-c.org.
