The YMCA of Dane County, including its Northeast YMCA located in Sun Prairie's Smith's Crossing neighborhood, is seeking donations to pay for daycare it has already provided.
The YMCA of Dane County closed in March and remained so until May 26 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. During the closure, the Y transitioned from everyday child care provider to emergency child care provider in support of health care workers and first responders.
“The heart of our mission at the Y is community service. When we had to close our doors to protect public health, we asked, ‘How do we leverage our strengths to serve our community during this crisis?’, said President/CEO Mark Westover.
“As Dane County’s largest child care provider, meeting this emergency need was a very logical extension of our expertise," Westover said.
"Our team was excited to support essential medical personnel and first responders," Westover added, "and worked with government agencies and the medical providers in Dane County to provide this community service as safely as possible.”
The Y operated these emergency programs at its West and Sun Prairie branches, serving 60 local families.
Additionally, the Sun Prairie center provided 24/7 care, which was needed by several families with two front line workers in the household during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 106 days of care were provided at a well-below-market rate in the spirit of community service. The YMCA subsidized the cost of care, staffing, food and materials in the amount of $260,300.
As a way of thanking the critical community members that utilized our care, the Y offered each of them free, one-year family memberships. A total of 31 families are using their no-cost memberships, amounting to an additional $25,296 in community support and bringing the YMCA’s total investment to $285,596.
“I am proud of how quickly our team pivoted to provide the highest quality care for these families," Westover said. "Knowing that their kids were getting the best care possible provided peace-of-mind for these essential workers so that they could focus on caring for our community.”
The YMCA received a $25,000 grant from the United Way of Dane County and is asking for additional community support to help cover the remaining cost of these critical emergency services. Individuals and businesses can help at ymcadane.org/support-y/donate.
