The new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field (above) will host in-person COVID-19 testing after Jan. 1 in an effort to curb the number of cases at Sun Prairie Area School District schools. Details will be announced to parents in the near future.
The Sun Prairie Area School District will administer COVID-19 tests at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field after Jan. 1, according to a recent letter sent to SPASD parents before winter break.
"Previously, the [Department of Health Services] had not endorsed the use of rapid antigen tests to clear students from quarantine due to symptoms or close contact. That is now changing, so beginning in January, our testing site will administer a rapid antigen test in addition to the lab-based PCR test," reads the letter authored by Superintendent Brad Saron, Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder and Director of School Operations Nick Reichhoff.
"This will mean quicker results and ensure that lab delays do not cause students to miss more school than required," the letter reads.
A recent spike in COVID-19 cases included the highest number of cases among
students, and SPASD also saw the highest number of students who were required to quarantine.
The letter also points out that -- although SPASD can now accept rapid antigen test results -- those tests must be administered at a testing facility. School districts may not accept at-home test results.
Because Public Health Madison Dane County recently extended the mask mandate to Feb. 1, the SPASD will be reassessing the district’s masking policy near the end of January to determine any changes that would occur in February if the order is not extended at that time.
"Our data shows that universal masking has been successful in reducing transmission, and masking also allows us to take advantage of the quarantine exemption for fully-masked environments," the letter reads. "Please speak to your child about the importance of wearing a mask to reduce spread and limit quarantine time out of school."