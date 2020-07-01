With 15 days remaining to file taxes, Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Customer Service Centers in Appleton, Eau Claire and Wausau are now offering in-person appointments for customers who need them.
They join Customer Service Centers in Madison and Milwaukee already offering this service.
• Eau Claire and Appleton will open on July 1, and Wausau will open on July 6 (Monday only service).
• Taxpayers are asked to call 608-266-2772 to schedule an appointment for all five locations. Madison and Milwaukee have been serving appointment-only taxpayers all along. Green Bay will not be open for appointment at this time.
• Taxpayers will be required to wear a mask if they enter a DOR building for an appointment.
• DOR still encourages taxpayers with questions to submit them online or call DOR's individual income customer service line at (608)266-2486. DOR's business customer service line is (608) 266-2776.
Taxpayers will find some helpful resources available on DOR's website at www.revenue.wi.gov including:
• a list of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and more information about them;
• an online application that will check the status of your refund ; and
• a mobile app available free of charge from the Apple or Android app stores
