Grants of up to $10,000 will be available soon to Wisconsin’s humanities and cultural organizations to help them cope with financial hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday April 17, the Wisconsin Humanities Council announced the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program, which will distribute close to $540,000.
The relief funds were received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council via the National Endowment for the Humanities as authorized by the federal CARES Act.
"Everyone in Wisconsin is struggling to negotiate closures. We're so happy we can help in some small way to alleviate the pain many organizations are feeling," said Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the humanities and culture sector in which local organizations often depend on admission sales and public donations for revenue. Many of Wisconsin’s cultural organizations are facing employee furloughs and possible closures. With most of their programming cancelled or postponed, the grants will provide direct assistance to these nonprofits for their general operations.
The Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant application period will open by April 24th. The first-round deadline will be May 15th and award decisions will be made within 15 business days.
To be eligible, applicants must be nonprofit organizations located in Wisconsin that provide public humanities programming as a significant part of their mission. According to the Wisconsin Humanities Council, the humanities are defined as “the ideas and knowledge about human history and culture that help make sense of [one’s] life.” Fields in the humanities include literature, cultural anthropology, ethnic studies, folklore, history, archaeology, linguistics, philosophy, religious studies, social sciences, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.
The grants are intended for smaller organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and will support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives.
For more details on eligibility and for notification when the application process opens, interested organizations should go to the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s website.
The Wisconsin Humanities Council is a leading statewide cultural organization founded in 1972 as the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The WHC’s matching grant program awards close to $200,000 annually for locally-designed humanities projects developed by libraries, museums, and other community institutions for their communities; for details, visit http://wisconsinhumanities.org or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wihumanities/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.