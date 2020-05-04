The federal government’s $25 billion COVID-19 public transit aid could keep fuel flowing in the city’s shared-ride taxi and commuter bus services now struggling under the pandemic’s emergency orders.
Federal funding could also boost mass transit services to city residents needing help.
Wisconsin’s Safer at Home emergency order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 cut city public transportation ridership as businesses and schools shut down, and employees and others were encouraged to stay home.
The city-operated shared-ride taxi service saw its March revenue trips drop to 4,735 compared to last March’s 6,817. The city’s request that people only use the service for essential trips—going to the grocery store and pharmacy and medical appointments -- is also curbing use.
Metro Transit’s Sun Prairie commuter bus service has kept going even as other Madison routes were cut. Bus rides are free but COVID-19 has restricted passengers to 15 per bus, and trips are way down.
“(March) numbers aren’t available yet for the Sun Prairie route but system-wide, Metro is seeing about 10 percent of normal ridership,” City of Sun Prairie Planner Philip Gritzmacher said after meeting with Metro Transit officials last week.
The city is focused on commuters’ safety and keeping an eye on federal funding to cover public transportation revenue shortfalls, Gritzmacher said.
To curtail concerns from both users and drivers, the shared-ride taxi encourages riders to wear masks and have put passenger guidelines in place. Vehicles are also cleaned between trips, Gritzmacher said.
Installing plexiglass shields and sneeze guards are also being considered in taxis. Another option is eliminating shared-ride taxi fares, as Metro has done on its routes, Gritzmacher said.
“That is something that would eliminate contact between the drivers and passengers but we are still not sure if we can offer free fares or things of that nature and still get the federal funding to cover it,” Gritzmacher said.
Sun Prairie’s low-income residents can get a $2 reduced fare on the shared-ride taxi. The city also offers free rides to Sunshine Suppers and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
As people lose their jobs or see pay cuts, the demand for the reduced fare could grow, Gritzmacher said.
“This is a time that many people are being financially impacted and we encourage people to take advantage of these programs,” Gritzmacher said.
Reduced fare eligibility requirements can be found on the city website www.cityofsunprairie.com/511/Reduced-Fares or by calling the city at (608) 837-2511. Reduced Fare Program applications and be downloaded from the website and emailed to pgritzmacher@cityofsunprairie.com .
The shared ride-taxi service could also shift gears and start delivering meals from Sunshine Place and food pantry groceries to low-income residents and seniors.
Gritzmacher said it’s an idea that’s being discussed but the city is being careful about moving forward until it knows for sure it would be eligible for federal funding.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Trump on March 27 allocates $25 billion for public transportation. Gritzmacher said the City of Sun Prairie, working through Metro, is eligible for some of the $25 million slated for the Madison area.
Gritzmacher said the city has been consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) about covering budget shortfalls under the COVID-19 emergency order.
“Based on the guidance we are seeing we should be able to make up lost revenue,” Gritzmacher said. “But until we have that in writing is a just wait and see right now.”
The city launched the Metro transit express commuter bus service last fall. Route 23 operates four peak hour trips a day Monday through Friday from the Capitol Square and stops in the City of Sun Prairie.
Information on the City of Sun Prairie Public Transportation options can be found on the City of Sun Prairie website www.cityofsunprairie.com or by calling the Shared Ride Taxi at (608) 837-5550.
