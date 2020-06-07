The We’re All In Small Business Grant program is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet as they re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer At Home order, while also encouraging adoption of best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.
Funded by the federal CARES Act, the We’re All In Small Business Grant will provide $2,500 to 30,000 Wisconsin small businesses to assist with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
To be eligible, businesses must:
• Be a Wisconsin-based, for-profit business;
• Employ 20 or fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) employees, including the owner;
• Earn greater than $0 but less than $1 million in annual revenues and;
• Have been in business in February 2020.
The online grant application will be accessible for one week from Monday, June 15 at 8 a.m. through Sunday, June 21 at 11:59 p.m.
To apply, go to www.wedc.org/programs-and-resources/wai-small-business-grant/.
For more information, visit, www.wedc.org/wai-small-business-grant-frequently-asked-questions/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.