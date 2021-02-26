The Sun Prairie Area School District is canceling in-person instruction for Friday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 30, because educators will be receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The SPASD is working in conjunction with SSM Health to vaccinate all district staff members on-site at Sun Prairie High School. The first COVID-19 vaccination dose is scheduled for Friday, March 5.
"Due to the vaccine clinic on that day, we will have all students participate virtually and cancel all in-person instruction," Superintendent Brad Saron wrote in an email to parents on Friday, Feb. 26.
Saron said SPASD staff will provide asynchronous instruction to all students on March 5, 2021. Assignments will be shared with students through Seesaw at the elementary level (grades 4K-5) and Google Classroom at the secondary level (grades 6-12). The assignments will be shared no later than 8 a.m. on March 5, 2021.
SPASD staffers will receive their second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, March 30. There will be no in-person instruction on that date, but further information will be sent to parents as the date approaches.
