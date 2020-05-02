Sunshine Place and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry are receiving milk for 1,500 school lunch packs or weekly supper meals with additional funds to purchase other dairy and beef products.
These contributions are part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project. Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest.
The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges. Through this broad-based effort, local Vita Plus nutrition consultants and facilities will identify opportunities to make a difference in the communities where they and their customers live and work.
Randy Messer, Vita Plus livestock consultant, used his portion of the funds to coordinate the purchase of milk from Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus.
Sunshine Place has plans to offer the milk as part of its weekly Sunshine Suppers. Denny Deery, Vita Plus business analyst, designated his team’s funds to the food pantry to purchase additional dairy and beef products.
“Many people are in need of nutritious food right now and, at the same time, our dairy industry has a surplus of milk,” said Randy Messer, Vita Plus nutrition consultant. “Every purchase of dairy products supports our local farmers and the dairy industry, and it’s great that we can help our Sun Prairie neighbors at the same time.”
“The need is infinite right now,” Deery added. “We admire the work Sunshine Place does for the community, and we’re glad we can work with them to help put food on families’ tables.”
Vita Plus Corporation is an employee-owned company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, and has been serving livestock producers since 1948; for more information about the organization, call 800-362-8334 or go online to www.vitaplus.com.
