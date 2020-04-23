Citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Prairie Lions Club has announced cancellations of most of its late April and early May events, including the annual Sun Prairie Bicycle Safety Rodeo for elementary school children scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
The Barstool Open, presented by Wisconsin Distributors in conjunction with the Sun Prairie Lions Club and Badger Honor Flight, has been postponed until fall.
The club has also announced it will postpone Clutch’s Raffle, the popular annual raffle party held at the Sun Prairie Lions Clubhouse in the Town of Bristol.
The raffle party fundraiser is held in memory of former Sun Prairie Lions Club member and past secretary Mike McCutcheon that had been scheduled for Saturday May 16.
Clutch’s Raffle will be rescheduled for later in the year at the clubhouse, perhaps in the fall, according to the club.
Sun Prairie Lions Club Membership meetings have also been cancelled through April.
No decisions have been finalized for the Taste of Sun Prairie, which is still scheduled to take place on July 27 at Angell Park.
Last year, the Lions sold beer, booked several bands as well as food and merchandise vendors in the Outdoor Shelter at the park.
