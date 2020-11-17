Effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, the City of Sun Prairie will be closing City Hall and the Westside Community Service Building to the general public. Staff will be available for virtual appointments or for in-person meetings when other options are not feasible.
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, Governor Evers’ Order, and Dane County Public Health Order #10, the City of Sun Prairie has transitioned to virtual appointments only until further notice. The city will be monitoring the situation and making decisions regarding re-opening facilities to the public.
If you have an upcoming Municipal Court date, look for further communication about virtual format options.
Moving into December, look for further communication regarding tax payment options.
To contact departments regarding setting up virtual appointments visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/StaySafeSP. You will also find additional COVID-19 resources.
Current status of City Facilities/Departments includes:
City Hall/Sun Prairie Municipal Building – Closed to the general public including the Police Department Counter, virtual appointment only or for in-person meetings when other options are not feasible.
Historical Museum & Library – Planned exhibits will be postponed and the building will be closed to the public until further notice.
Media Center – The Sun Prairie Media Center will continue to provide services under its current policies, which is by appointment only. In-person KIDS-4 classes will be suspended beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Municipal Court - Continuing to deliver services under their current policies but look for further communication about virtual format options.
Park, Recreation & Forestry - In person programs will be ending. The park facilities remain open and offer virtual programs and non-virtual at-home programs, such as our popular Rec on the Go Kits.
Public Library – The Sun Prairie Public Library will continue the 24/7 drop box and continue to deliver services under their current policies. Visit their website for the most up to date information.
Public Works – Closed to the general public, virtual appointment only.
Recycle Center – Currently operating under normal seasonal hours and procedures.
Westside Community Building – Closed to the general public, virtual appointment only.
