The headline of the Oct. 10, 1918 Wisconsin State Journal proclaims that there were 1,000 cases of the Spanish flu in Madison and that all public gatherings were banned. The story goes on to say that all schools, colleges, churches and theaters were closed indefinitely under an order by Dr. Cornelius A. Harper, the state health officer. Wisconsin was the only state to confront the 1918 flu pandemic with uniform, statewide shutdown measures, which limited deaths, historians say.