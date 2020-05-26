Dane County will purchase and distribute COVID-19 test kits to help keep first responders across the county safe, County Executive Joe Parisi announced May 26. The county will acquire test kits and make them available for police, fire, and EMS departments that provide 911 emergency response in Dane County.
The kits will be purchased and administered by Dane County Department of Emergency Management. They will be distributed under the guidance of medical personnel that already partner with each of these public safety agencies.
Responders seeking reassurance after a potential exposure can request test kits through their departments or continue to contact their primary health care provider. Positive results will be reported to the Department of Public Health, reducing the risk of unintended community spread by responders who come into contact with vulnerable populations.
Dane County will initially acquire 3,500 tests for this project and may modify based on future COVID-19 spread in the community. The test kits will be purchased from the Madison-based Exact Sciences.
Dane County Emergency Management’s Division of Emergency Medical Services assists with coordinating training, data collection, and protocol development. The Division works closely with 21 community-based ambulance services across the county. Those EMS agencies are staffed by more than 1,500 professionally trained individuals who responded to a combined 43,027 calls in 2019.
