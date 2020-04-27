Wisconsin’s humanities and cultural organizations may now apply for financial relief from the Wisconsin Humanities Council. The Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program will distribute close to $540,000 in federal relief funding intended to help organizations weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible organizations may apply for grants of up to $10,000 through the Wisconsin Humanities CARES website. The first-round deadline for grant applications will be May 15. Award decisions will be announced by June 5.
“We are so glad to be able to offer nonprofits this assistance. These grants will help them weather these hard times by easing the burden of operating costs, like salaries and rent,” said Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council.
Local arts and humanities groups have been hit hard as the outbreak has forced them to close doors and cancel programming. Layoffs and budget cuts will impact the ability of some to serve their communities.
The relief funds were received by the Wisconsin Humanities Council as authorized by the federal CARES Act via the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The grants are intended for smaller organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and will support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives.
To be eligible, applicants must be nonprofit organizations located in Wisconsin that provide public humanities programming as a significant part of their mission.
According to the Wisconsin Humanities Council, the humanities are defined as “the ideas and knowledge about human history and culture that help make sense of [one’s] life.” Fields in the humanities include archaeology, cultural anthropology, ethnic studies, folklore, history, linguistics, literature, philosophy, religious studies, social sciences, and the history, theory, and criticism of the arts.
For more details on eligibility and how to apply, interested organizations should go to the Wisconsin Humanities Council’s website.
