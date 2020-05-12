Gov. Tony Evers recently announced that 1,000 ethnically diverse micro-businesses that have suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible to receive grants of $2,000 each under a new state program.
The $2 million initiative is focused on supporting ethnically diverse micro-businesses that have not received SBA Paycheck Protection Program or state disaster relief.
“Small businesses in our minority communities face special challenges,” Evers said. “Many have not received federal or state assistance yet because they are unbanked or don’t have the relationships to financial institutions that other businesses do. Yet these micro-businesses are often the heart and soul of their communities and an important pathway for minority entrepreneurs.”
Businesses may apply if they:
• Are for-profit, Wisconsin-based and at least 51% minority-owned;
• Started operating prior to Jan. 1, and were operating as of Feb. 29 this year;
• Have no more than five full-time equivalent employees, including the owner. Sole proprietorships are also eligible;
• Operate in the retail, service or hospitality industries; and
• Have not received any federal assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program, or state aid through the Small Business 20/20 program.
The Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants will be marketed and administered in collaboration with Wisconsin’s 19 ethnic and diverse chambers of commerce, regional economic development organizations and other partners across the state.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will provide funding for the initiative.
“WEDC is committed to assisting all businesses – of every size and type -- throughout Wisconsin,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Our work with minority chambers of commerce and businesses is an opportunity to reach a critical sector of our business community.”
“The support from WEDC is a huge win for ethnic businesses in the State of Wisconsin,” said Marjorie Rucker, Executive Director of The Business Council, Inc. “Formulating partnerships with entities such as WEDC to provide grants to small ethnic businesses in the service, hospitality and retail industry during this crisis shows a real understanding and true leadership of our partners and our state leaders.”
More information about the program is available from the organizations listed in the FAQ, available with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.