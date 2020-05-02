As a result of a recent decision by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), when applying for Lifeline discount benefits, Wisconsin consumers can now submit a single document that confirms their current income information, such as a notice of unemployment benefits or a successfully submitted application for unemployment benefits.
Previously, consumers seeking to qualify for the program based on their income had to provide at least three consecutive months of income documentation. This change will allow recently unemployed Wisconsin residents to access the Lifeline discount faster.
The Lifeline program provides monthly discounts for essential telecommunications service, including phone and internet service, to low-income residents. The program discounts are offered by authorized telecommunications providers.
A list of companies authorized to provide Lifeline in Wisconsin can be found at https://psc.wi.gov/Documents/USF/lifelineContacts.pdf.
In addition to this expanded eligibility, the Lifeline program recently transitioned to a national eligibility online tool.
Consumers can determine if they are eligible for Lifeline at www.checklifeline.org.
Recently, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) launched an Internet and Phone Helpline for people who need help locating phone or internet service during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Callers can speak with a PSC Consumer Affairs staff person who will walk through internet and phone service options available in their area and discuss eligibility for discounts on critical communications services, including Lifeline.
The Internet and Phone Helpline number is 608-267-3595.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.