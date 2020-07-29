In response to the order requiring face coverings, United Way of Dane County is distributing disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer to the public from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1 at United Way of Dane County located at 2059 Atwood Ave. in Madison while supplies last.
Distribution will take place outside. In case of inclement weather, call 608-246-4391 upon arrival and someone will come to your vehicle.
United Way has a limited supply of hand sanitizer, so only families/individuals will receive it until further notice.
United Way thanked partners and volunteers who have made it possible to distribute PPE to neighbors who need it most: Hydrite Chemical Company, Midwest Prototyping, State Line Distillery and United Way of Dane County volunteer groups, LINC and READI.
