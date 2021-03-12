The Sun Prairie Area School District was recognized for efforts to make the health and well-being of students, staff and families a priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy Kids Collaborative, a Dane County non-profit dedicated to providing every child in the Madison-area the opportunity to be healthy, announced the recipients of their second-annual award and scholarship program, of which 14 Sun Prairie schools were honored.
This year’s award focused on “Bright Spots,” big and small ways schools have encouraged their communities to be active, healthy, and well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The schools in the Sun Prairie Area School District to receive the Healthy Kids Bright Spots Award include: Meadowview Elementary, Prairie View Middle School, Royal Oaks Elementary, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Creekside Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Horizon Elementary, Northside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy, Token Springs Elementary, Westside Elementary, C.H. Bird Elementary, and the Early Learning Resource Center at Token Springs Elementary.
The Early Learning Resource Center at Token Springs Elementary and C.H. Bird received the highest level recognition, the Gold Award. Additionally, the Early Learning Resource Center was one of five schools chosen from across Dane County to receive a $1,000 learning grant to support school health. The grant will be used to purchase outdoor playground equipment to support young learners’ physical activity.
“Our school district and staff members persevered throughout the course of this year and continued to make student health a priority,” said Superintendent Brad Saron. “I’m proud of our teachers and staff for their hard work and commitment to serve the needs of their students and the community no matter what. To have our schools represented so strongly is quite an honor.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.