The Sun Prairie City Council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10 to approve the Sun Prairie High School as a single polling place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Clerk Elena Hilby said city staff had planned to use the city's regular eight polling locations for the August election.
"We had just enough people to staff it at a minimal level; however, with the new order from the Dane County Public Health Department and the rise in COVID cases, we have had more people call to cancel including chief inspectors," Hilby wrote in a report to City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
Hilby said Wisconsin state statutes require polling place plans to be established at least 30 days before an election, which means the deadline is Sunday, July 12.
"Staff believes it would be the least confusing to the public if we consolidated to one location as we did for the April election," Hilby wrote in her report.
Alders will consider a special ordinance that consolidates the eight polling places into one at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St., for the Aug. 11 fall primary election.
Providing comments and
accessing the meeting
Interested individuals may send comments on agenda items via email to councilandmayor@cityofsunprairie.com.
Interested residents may watch the Common Council meeting in several ways:
• TV: Watch live on Roku, Apple TV, channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS cable
• Online: Watch live at sunprairiemediacenter.com or on the Sun Prairie Media Center phone app.
Register your public comment through the city's electronic submission system. To submit a public comment, please click on the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K5SYJKR
The survey will close for public comment at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10. All comments will be included for the council’s consideration during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.