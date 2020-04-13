At 3 a.m. on a recent weekend, “Marcie’s” phone pinged with a text from “Sarah,” a fellow nurse in a COVID-19 intensive care unit at a Madison hospital.
A house was for rent on Craigslist, Sarah texted, suggesting that they rent it to avoid getting their families sick. Marcie would do it, she texted back, but was “limping along financially.”
“I’ll pay for your portion so your boyfriend can stay safe from this,” Sarah replied.
Spurring the early-morning exchange: anxiety that now envelops nurses caring for patients succumbing to the widening coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah and Marcie — not their real names — are used to witnessing pain and death at work. But it was nothing like what they are confronting now.
Marcie described the atmosphere in her hospital as “surreal,” as once-healthy patients struggle for breath and suddenly die, while the nurses who care for them fear going home and bringing the disease back to their loved ones.
Over several interviews, Sarah, Marcie and a third nurse, “Justine,” offered an inside look into how frontline workers are responding to the virus that has upended life in Wisconsin.
The Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch granted anonymity to the nurses, who feared reprisals from their managers. Stories abound of U.S. hospitals firing staff who publicly describe conditions during the pandemic. The news organizations are leaving the hospital unnamed to further protect the nurses’ identities.
Marcie, a self-described “crusty old ICU nurse” — an even-keeled and sober presence in her critical care unit — said she now cries every day. She fears for her patients. She fears for her family. She fears the unknown.
The nurses said the virus has left them “shell shocked,” and without enough personal protective equipment, or PPE, to stay safe from an expected onslaught of patients. Supplies are in “crisis” mode — workers repeatedly reuse masks and rub hand sanitizer on their gloves instead of throwing them away – even before the full crisis has hit the hospital, Justine said.
As of Friday, 3,068 Wisconsinites had tested positive for COVID-19 — 904 of whom were hospitalized, while 128 people have died. Limitations on testing mean the true numbers are likely higher.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services models predict coronavirus cases will peak between April 23 and May 23. University of Washington researchers project Wisconsin to reach peak hospital resource demands on Sunday. The state will still have enough ICU beds, the researchers predict, although that projection, which is updated three times a week, can change depending on how well the public practices safe physical distancing.
Nurse feels like a ‘pawn’
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Bureau of Communicable Diseases, has said there is evidence that Wisconsin is succeeding in flattening the curve — or spreading the number of cases across a longer period of time.
But experts fear that the long lines and wait times endured by voters in Tuesday’s election will cause a spike in cases in the weeks to come.
The atmosphere of the ICU has a new tenor of anxiety as nurses fight an invisible and unfamiliar enemy. There’s also anger.
Justine said she’s disappointed that manufacturers haven’t delivered more personal protection equipment, angry that an election was held during a pandemic and betrayed by politicians who praise frontline workers yet fail to deliver the supplies needed to keep them safe.
“It’s like I’m the pawn in a game of chess —and I’m a sacrificial lamb,” she said.
Thirty-six percent of Wisconsin hospitals have a supply of N95 masks that will last seven days or less, according to newly released data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Roughly half of the state’s hospitals are a week away from running out of face shields, goggles and gowns, WHA says.
Most cases mild — some deadly
The majority of COVID-19 cases will be mild, and many sufferers will recover completely at home. But many of the patients with severe cases who are admitted to hospitals will suffer respiratory failures, according to a retrospective study of patients in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.
Ventilators are used for patients with dangerously low oxygen levels who cannot breathe on their own. Most patients in their ICU are ventilated, Justine said. But new studies show most patients on ventilators will not survive.
“They’re very, very sick,” she said. “We sedate them, we lay them on their bellies while they have a tube in their mouth to help them breathe. Sometimes we have to paralyze them. Their lungs are so injured that they can’t do the breathing they need to do in order to oxygenate, to get enough oxygen.”
Sarah was shaken from watching a young, fit patient with no pre-existing conditions fight to breathe while the virus made the patient’s lungs stiff and crunchy — then fiercely fight as the ventilator was inserted. Marcie said there has been a disturbing number of young people with COVID-19 in the ICU.
Flipping patients onto their stomachs and adding nitric oxide to their oxygen are last resorts.
“Those are the last straws,” Sarah said. “We don’t have more straws after that.”
Sarah said sedation and lack of oxygen can set off a chain reaction that leads to organ failure. Even repositioning a patient can expend precious oxygen, causing them to crash, she said.
The traditional treatment plan for intubated patients has been to transition them onto safer, non-invasive devices like BiPAP and CPAP machines, Justine said. But these machines also scatter the virus into the air and increase the risk of infection. Justine said it is a positive step for patients — but potentially dangerous for hospital workers not wearing proper protective gear.
“It’s scary, because where do I draw the line of protecting those that are working there and protecting the patients?” she said.
Protective equipment falls short
The three nurses said hospital personnel have to reuse N95 masks — sometimes up to three times — before getting a new one. After they finish a shift, the nurses tuck their masks into to-go food containers with holes poked in them so they can air out.
These frontline health care workers have begun buying respirators from hardware stores in case the hospital runs out of masks. State public health officials have said the shipments of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile have begun, but they will not be enough to meet demand.
“What we have received from the Strategic National Stockpile barely begins to meet the need or the requests of the Wisconsin health care system,” state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said Monday.
Bob Scheuer, director of materials management at UW Health, said the two shipments received from DHS from the stockpile were helpful but a “small fraction” of what the health system actually needs. He was not aware of receiving any other supplies from the state.
The health system has largely had to acquire its own supplies, asking its normal suppliers to step up deliveries and drawing from its emergency supply. Scheuer said UW Health is focusing on acquiring gowns, specific sizes of N95 respirators, PAPR hoods and testing kits — but those supplies are “very, very tight.” He said the need for PPE “is significant.”
Right now, the hospital group is well-prepared for the projected peak. But “all bets are off if all the predictions are wrong and you double the peak,” he said.
In emails to the Cap Times, UnityPoint Meriter and SSM Health St. Mary’s said they have enough protective equipment — for now — but are aggressively seeking additional supplies.
The nurses interviewed by the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch said they feel a disconnect between the messaging of hospital administrators and the rationing of supplies they already experience.
“I get that they are trying to save PPE, but they need to protect the people now,” Justine said. “Because if we don’t, and (hospital workers) get sick, then who’s going to take care of the patients that come in in seven to 10 days?”
‘Beautiful spots of light’
The hospital has adequate staffing at the moment, and nurses said they are able to spend as much time at the bedside as they did before the pandemic struck, in part because nurses from other parts of the hospital have been brought into the ICU and given a crash course in critical care nursing.
“The standards won’t be the same if we get this surge of patients,” said Justine, who has a family member currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Marcie said it can feel “terrible” as hospital staff meticulously apply protective gear to keep themselves safe even while patients are crashing. Medical workers methodically wash their hands and put on their protective gear as a spotter stands by to make sure everything — gloves, gowns, masks, face shields and hoods — is donned correctly.
But Marcie sees some hope amid the pandemic.
Their unit has regularly gotten donations of food, and the staff are moved by the notes of support written on sidewalks and windows. Marcie said she was teary-eyed when she found notes of encouragement left on all of their cars in the parking garage.
In one interview, Marcie wondered whether the young patient she cared for would survive. A week later, she said the patient was about ready to “fly,” meaning breathing well enough to come off the ventilator.
She said it was “not expected at all, in all of the darkness, to have all of these beautiful spots of light.”
This story was a collaboration between the Cap Times and Wisconsin Watch. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch (wisconsinwatch.org) collaborates with Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates.
