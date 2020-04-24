Sun Prairie woman helps protective equipment to emergency staff

Sun Prairie resident Jennifer Miller is one of nine Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) employees working to get personal protective equipment to Wisconsin medical personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nine came to the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at the Department of Military Affairs in Madison late last month to join staff from several state agencies forming a PPE triage team. The team processes offers coming into the SEOC from businesses and individuals stepping up to help fill critical shortages caused by the pandemic.
Miller sees helping healthcare providers and emergency personnel in this way as doing for family. Her mother was a registered nurse, father and brother retired military and another brother is retired state patrol.
"It's a privilege to be offered a role in such an important project," Miller said, describing the people she works with at the SEOC as grateful, available and supportive, and the atmosphere as fast moving and constantly changing.
Offers coming into the SEOC are a mix of donations, proposals to sell and manufacturers willing to retool their production lines to make PPE. The triage team has processed several offers so far, but the demand continues. The biggest needs are for gloves, foot coverings, thermometers, Tyvek coveralls, face shields, isolation gowns, face-surgical masks and N-95 particulate respirators.
Miller and her DOR co-workers are part of the group doing initial vetting of offers coming into the SEOC to verify credibility. There are individuals impersonating real businesses and using other means to take advantage of the current situation, making the vetting process a vital first step.
The team works so PPE gets into the right hands sooner, which is especially critical as COVID-19 case numbers remain high.
Miller's job is to contact suppliers that have reached out to the SEOC with offers.
"The people I have encountered have truly just wanted to help in some way. It's inspiring to see how much people really wish to help by making homemade masks, dropping off products at the warehouse or offering hotel rooms to those isolating from homes and families."
Anyone with PPE to donate, sell or manufacturers able to modify their production lines to make PPE can contact the EOC at the COVID-19 Supply & Resources Offers website.
