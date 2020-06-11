The City of Sun Prairie will get $567,811 in reimbursement through the federal CARES Act, according to a press release from the city.
Expenses incurred by the city of Sun Prairie to limit the spread of COVID-19 will be eligible for reimbursement from the half-million dollar grant provided from the federal CARES Act and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The funds will be administered as a reimbursement approved by a federal review board every two weeks between July 1 and November 1 of 2020.
Sun Prairie’s $567,811 award was calculated by splitting a statewide $200 million award between all counties, cities, villages and towns, allocating dollar amounts based on population.
Approved expenses include:
• Emergency operations activities, including those related to public health, emergency services, and public safety response;
• Purchases of personal protective equipment;
• Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, including those related to elections administration;
• Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals;
• Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing state programs;
• FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions; and
• Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the extent allowed by federal law.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said he welcomed the funds noting that “few communities had prepared their budget with COVID-19 in mind, including Sun Prairie.”
During an appearance on KSUN’s “Inside Your City” program set to air this week on KSUN, Oppenheimer said the funding was among the largest distributions in Dane County because it is based on population size.
“We know that COVID-19 has had an impact across our economy, so funds like these that can keep our city services strong and our budget balanced is not only necessary but brings hope,” Oppenheimer added.
“This provides the opportunity to not only address expenses incurred during the initial stages of our response to the virus but allows us to slow down and look ahead to how we can make certain that if a new health crisis presents itself in the future, we are prepared to protect our staff and residents,” the city administrator added.
Sun Prairie’s higher award among communities in Wisconsin sheds light on the importance of the census, Oppenheimer said.
The census is a snapshot of communities across the country administered every 10 years and used to calculate community sizes and demographics, which are determinant factors for federal funding of public benefit programming. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has been beneficial in other efforts to recover from COVID-19’s impact across the country.
