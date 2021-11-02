SSM Health will offer on-site school staff booster doses to staff in the Waunakee Community and Sun Prairie Area School Districts this week.
Staffers employed by the Lodi and Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Districts will receive on-site booster doses next week.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, SSM Health teams will work with volunteer vaccinators to provide booster doses to an estimated 400 district staff and first responders in Waunakee. On-site student vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 are scheduled to start next week, following final authorization by the CDC.
On Friday, Nov. 5, the health system will provide booster doses to over 800 Sun Prairie Area School District staff and contractors. SSM Health will return to Sun Prairie to offer vaccination opportunities to students ages 5-11 later in November.
Next week, in conjunction with planned student vaccinations, staff with the School District of Lodi will receive booster doses on Wednesday, November 10. The School District has also invited area first responders including the local Police and Fire Departments to receive their booster shots during the on-site event.
District staff with the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will receive booster doses during planned vaccination clinics beginning Thursday Nov. 11, with additional clinics Nov. 15 and 16.
Clinics hosted in partnership with the district will offer both staff booster doses and, following CDC authorization, vaccinations for students ages 5–11.
On Nov. 12, SSM Health will provide staff and first responder booster doses, as well as student vaccinations at Madison Country Day School. The health system also continues to coordinate closely with Our Lady Queen of Peace and will announce details around any planned on-site vaccination clinics once they are finalized.
SSM Health is also working in close partnership with Sauk County School Districts and will share more information related to those events as they are finalized. The health system’s goal is to provide all first dose events prior to Thanksgiving, followed by second dose events prior to Christmas.
Each district surveyed student families to better understand parents’ desire for on-site vaccination and determine their district’s overall need. Overwhelmingly, parents surveyed shared that they plan to have their children vaccinated and that on-site, after school vaccination opportunities would help make COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible.
District officials with the Waunakee, Middleton-Cross Plains, and Sun Prairie school districts all noted that their vaccine schedules were filled within hours of their announcements to district families.
The on-site vaccine clinics were scheduled and planned through close partnerships between SSM Health and the school districts. Each district has chosen its clinic locations to ensure equitable access to the vaccine for their educators, staff, and student families.
In addition to offering these teacher and student vaccine opportunities, anyone can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through SSM Health either via MyChart or by calling our vaccine scheduling lines:
- Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222
- SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400
- SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815
SSM Health is committed to the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and has administered more than 285,000 doses of vaccines.
Throughout the spring and summer of 2021, SSM Health offered more than 100 community-based vaccine clinics, including many in underserved neighborhoods and communities across our service area.