The U.S. Department of Agriculture's extension of the Summer Meal Program through June 30, 2021 will result in continued meal distribution through the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) School Nutrition program.
In an email to parents, SPASD School Nutrition Director Kathy Walker said the School Nutrition Program plays an important role in providing nutritious meals for all children 18 years of age and younger (or older if enrolled in school).
"During this unprecedented global pandemic," Walker wrote, "we do not define what need looks like for families. If your child is in need of nutritious meals, we are here to help."
All families, regardless of family income, are eligible to receive the meals.
SPASD families have easier access to healthy school meals during COVID-19 no matter the instructional delivery model--traditional setting, distance learning or in a blended environment:
In-school Attendance (blended learning) - For secondary students attending school during the standard student hub (8 a.m.-1 p.m.), they will be served breakfast shortly after arriving at school and served lunch from 12-1 p.m.
In addition, starting Oct 19, on Tuesdays (A Group) and Fridays (B Group), students may take home a three-day meal box so they have food for their days in distance learning.
Distance Learning students -- For those students in school outside of meal serving times, or children who are younger than school age, the SPASD will continue to hand out five-day meal boxes at Meal Box Serving Sites.
Families having difficulty accessing these meals should contact the School Nutrition Program by email at nutritiondepartment@sunprairieschools.org for information or for special accommodations to receive food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.