SSM Health is partnering with Sassy Cow Creamery -- located at W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus -- to offer community members free COVID-19 vaccines right at the Creamery on Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
All vaccinations will be administered on a walk-in basis. No ID or insurance is required and individuals do not need to be an SSM Health patient to receive the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available for everyone ages 12 and older. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Individuals ages 12 – 17 will need consent from a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccination.
Anyone who is vaccinated at Sassy Cow Creamery on July 30 will receive a free scoop of ice cream.
SSM Health is excited and grateful for Sassy Cow Creamery’s partnership on this event. Community-based mobile vaccine clinics are part of SSM Health’s overall vaccination effort.
To date, SSM Health has administered more than 265,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
SSM Health’s mobile vaccine clinic program continues to be an important way to provide vaccines and vaccine education to Wisconsin residents as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through unvaccinated groups of people.
The Delta variant is highly concerning because:
• The variant strain spreads nearly twice as fast as other COVID-19 strains;
• Currently available vaccines are highly effective against the strain and about 96% effective at preventing hospitalization if you are infected with the Delta variant;
• Kids and adults over the age of 50 are more than twice as likely to be infected by the Delta strain; and
• Unvaccinated individuals who have recovered from other COVID-19 infections can be re-infected by the Delta variant.
Health experts also stress that vaccination against COVID-19 helps to return to more normal lives because herd immunity will help protect neighbors and loved ones.
COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are increasing in Wisconsin and across the US. In fact, 99% of people hospitalized in the US with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. For individuals who recover from COVID-19 infections, nearly 30% have long-term effects from the virus.
SSM Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest with more than 40,000 employees and physicians committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.
In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs approximately 14,500 people, serving the south-central part of the state through a community-based network of leading physicians/providers, and inpatient and outpatient care facilities; learn more at www.ssmhealth.com/about.