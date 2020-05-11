MADISON (AP) — Nearly 60% of school districts in Wisconsin have asked the state Department of Public Instruction to waive its requirement on a set number of instructional hours due to the coronavirus.
The department has received waiver requests from 248 of the state's 421 school districts, including the Sun Prairie Area School District. COVID-19 canceled in-person classes beginning March 18 for the remainder of the school year.
Some school districts took weeks to transition students to online education.
The State Journal reports DPI requires a minimum number of annual instructional hours: 437 for kindergarten, 1,050 for grades 1 through 6, and 1,137 for grades 7 through 12.
Districts have until the end of the academic year on June 30 to apply for a waiver.
