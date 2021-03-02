District 4 Alder Al Guyant is trying to help Sun Prairie residents who can’t pay their ambulance bills by alerting them to the city’s hardship waiver.
Last year, the City of Sun Prairie referred around 150 delinquent ambulance bills to collections.
While Guyant doesn’t know the household demographic connected with the unpaid accounts, he expects they are low-income households surprised by huge ambulance costs not paid by insurance.
The city offers a hardship waiver for ambulance bills, depending on income, but Guyant said most people don’t know about it.
“For a long time, the city has had a waiver process for bills sent to low-income households, however, the patients don’t know about it unless they complain,” Guyant said.
City staff said information isn’t included in the bill and Spanish and Hmong translations are not provided. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, a service coordinator at Colonial View Apartments, said she often refers seniors to the waiver program because they are not aware of it.
The city gave out 23 waivers in 2020 out of around 2,000 total bills, according to City of Sun Prairie Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi. The city has not seen a significant increase this past year in the pandemic with people suffering financial woes.
If a person is denied a waiver, they can still appeal to the city. Vander Kooi estimates there have been 1-3 denials in the last seven years and no appeals.
Vander Kooi said the city just receives less ambulance fee revenue when waivers are issued: there is no city funding source to pay the difference.
Guyant’s advocacy, backed by a Finance Committee recommendation last week, will get hardship waiver information in customers’ hands with a one-page insert in the bills, and also a language translation for non-English speakers.
City staff is working with the city’s ambulance billing company to finalize the plan before taking it to the city council for a vote.
“I’m not asking to stop billing people, I am asking to change the policy on how we inform people,” Guyant said at the Feb. 23 Finance Committee.
SPU reports spike in past due accounts
Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) isn’t the only city department grappling with unpaid bills. Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund said customers with past due accounts of 90 days or more have doubled during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPU reports $225,000 in past due accounts.
There’s been a moratorium on utilities for more than a year and a half; with the regular winter moratorium of 2019-20 being extended last spring because of the pandemic.
During a usual year, the moratorium ends in April, so Wicklund said all eyes are on Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission as it gets set to meet during the second week in March to make a decision on the moratorium. Wicklund said whatever they decide, SPU will be ready for it.
SPU has been referring customers to four agencies that help with past due utility bills: Energy Services of Dane County, Tenant Resource Center of Dane County, Community Action Coalition of Southern Central Wisconsin and Sunshine Place/Joining Forces for Families. SPU has even given Sunshine Place $75,000 during the past year to help people with energy assistance.
“It is best to reach out to these organizations if you have a past-due bill and need help,” Wicklund said. “I think people will be pleasantly surprised by the resources they can offer.”
Wicklund says SPU is moving forward in clearing delinquent bills by setting up payment plans but it’s going to be a challenge with the record number of accounts.
“We have quite a task ahead of us,” Wicklund said.
Other city help
The City of Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department offers a scholarship program for people with financial hardships. To find more information, call (608) 837-3449 or download an application form at rec.cityofsunprairie.com.
Reduced fares for low-income individuals are also available on the Sun Prairie Taxi shared-ride taxi service. Fares are $2 for adults, and youth age 6-17. Kids under age 6 ride for free, under the program. For more information, call (608) 825-1173 or visit cityofsunprairie.com.
For more info on the ambulance bill waiver contact:
Andres Medical Billing
3223 N Wilke Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Phone: (800) 244-2345
Fax: (847) 577-3825
email is discouraged in order to protect individuals’ private information
City of Sun Prairie EMS
300 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Phone: 608-837-3604 ext 6
Fax: 608-837-0705
Email: EMS@cityofsunprairie.com (Please do not email personal information such as SSN, DOB, etc.)
City of Sun Prairie Finance Department
300 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
Phone: 608-825-1192
Fax: 608-834-4302
For utility bill assistance
Energy Services of Dane County 608-333-0333
Joining Forces for Families/ Sunshine Place 608-825-3225
Tenant Resource Center of Dane County 608-257-0006
Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin 608-246-4730
It is anticipated that the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will again permit residential service disconnections this spring. SPU wishes to engage now with any and all customers who are past due to minimize potential service disconnections. Customers should call the SPU Business Office at 608-837-5500 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. As we look forward to warmer weather and Spring, it is especially important that customers contact the utility now to avoid disconnection later.
