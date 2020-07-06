In partnership with Public Health Madison & Dane County and Madison365, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC) will kick-off the Get Tested Today campaign to provide free COVID-19 testing at various locations in Dane County over the next three weeks.
COVID-19 tests will be offered at the following locations at the corresponding dates and times:
Tuesday, July 7 — 1-7 p.m., Allied Family Center 4619 Jenewein Rd, Fitchburg.
Thursday, July 9 — 1-7 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 6402 Schroeder Rd, Madison.
Tuesday, July 14 — 1-7 p.m., Northport CLC, 1740 Northport Drive, Madison.
Thursday, July 16 — 1-7 p.m., The Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Drive, Madison.53716
Tuesday, July 21 — 1-7 p.m., Taft Street Club, 2001 Taft St., Madison.
Thursday, July 23 | 12-6 p.m., The McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club 232 Windsor St, Sun Prairie.
Participants will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win $100 at each site. “Our goal is to get 5,000 people of color tested in the community at these various locations, and all are welcomed,” said Michael Johnson, BGCDC President & CEO.
BGCDC is a local not-for-profit youth development organization serving more than 7,500 youths in 10 locations, including eight school-based sites and two traditional club sites. The BGCDC fuels kids with the inspiration to dream and teach them the skills to achieve when they’re most impressionable through quality programs in five core areas: Character & Leadership Development; Education & Career Development; Health & Life Skills; The Arts; and Sports, Fitness & Recreation; learn more online at www.bgcdc.org
