Wisconsin Business World – a program of WMC Foundation – launched an essay contest on Tuesday March 30 to highlight how businesses in students’ local communities responded over the last year to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the generous support of Georgia-Pacific, students who enter the contest will have the chance to win a $500 cash prize.
Staying true to the Business World message that “Business is a Force for Good,” the statewide essay contest is meant to help students understand how employers throughout Wisconsin contributed to the COVID-19 response.
Many companies innovated and shifted production to personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders. Other businesses provided employees with bonuses and raises to combat the economic downturn. And some Wisconsin employers increased their charitable giving to help their local communities.
“The goal of this contest is to help our young people understand that when Wisconsin, our country and the globe were confronted with a crisis, the business community responded,” said Michelle Grajkowski, Wisconsin Business World Director. "The past year has proved that business truly is a force for good.”
Students in grades 6-12 are asked to write an essay of no longer than 1,000 words that highlights the importance of business in their community and the incredible way they have witnessed companies in Wisconsin respond to this pandemic.
Essays must be submitted by May 1 at 11:59 p.m.
“There are so many inspiring tales from around Wisconsin,” added Grajkowski. “We are excited that students across the state will be able to help us tell those stories.”
Since 1982, WMC Foundation’s Wisconsin Business World program has educated more than 25,000 high school students on business, entrepreneurism and free enterprise, through Summer Camps, one-day programs and classroom presentations. WMC Foundation is an affiliate of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber, manufacturers association and safety council.
More information about the contest can be found at www.wibusinessworld.org.
