The Sun Prairie Education Foundation (SPEF), in an emergency move, voted last Friday to donate $30,000 to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
SPEF board member Rebecca Ketelsen asked if the board would consider going outside the normal process and mission of the SPEF to make a donation to the Pantry due to the extreme needs of the community brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEF Vice President Jim McCourt said, “The response from the fellow board members was a resounding yes.”
The executive committee of the SPEF then held a conference call with Mark Thompson, president of the food pantry board of directors, to discuss the current financial situation of the Pantry.
Thompson mentioned that their needs were currently being met with their existing funds and the help of others in the community as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank, but he did not know how long this would hold out.
The SPEF Executive Committee made the recommendation to donate $30,000 to the Pantry through an email vote of the board. The measure passed unanimously, and the check was presented Friday morning to Thompson.
“All of this happened in the span of a week, which says a lot for the dedication of the Education Foundation board to do the right thing quickly,” McCourt said.
After receiving the check, Thompson followed up with a Thank You note to the board.
“If there is such a thing as a highlight to this pandemic,” Thompson said in the note, “your contribution to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry is it! To see Tom Hebl deliver the great news of your support in the midst of serving our clients this morning is indicative of the swiftness and profoundness of your action.”
To learn more about the Sun Prairie Education Foundation, log on to https://www.sunprairieeducationfoundation.org/ . To learn more about the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, log on to http://sunprairiefoodpantry.com/
