Susan G. Komen Wisconsin announced on April 15 an immediate investment in its commitment to supporting area residents dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Komen Wisconsin Breast Cancer Assistance Fund provides financial assistance for local patients dealing with the crippling costs associated with breast cancer treatment.
"The Fund is a vitally important resource for our neighbors undergoing breast cancer treatments during this unprecedented health crisis," said Nikki Panico, Executive Director, Komen Wisconsin. "The program will provide support to overcome barriers that may prevent breast cancer patients from accessing the care they need at this time. No one should push aside their treatment plan or forego appointments in fear of financial hardship."
Komen Fund
Each year, the Komen Fund contributes close to $500,000 to support local women who may not otherwise be able to afford the quality and timely care they need. At this uncertain time, many breast cancer patients are facing the added stress of lost income and/or insurance, so Komen Wisconsin is focusing a portion of the dollars to aftermath from COVID-19.
The Fund covers limited costs associated with breast cancer treatment, such as insurance bills, as well as food, rent, utilities, transportation and other essential expenses.
To be eligible, patients must have incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty line ($38,280 for an individual) and have an active breast cancer diagnosis.
COVID-19 & Breast Health Screenings
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) recommends healthy women of average risk should delay their routine breast cancer screening until later this year.
This recommendation reflects the CDC’s guidelines to minimize exposure to and the potential spreading of COVID-19, and to help support the health care system's need to focus scarce health care capacity and resources on managing the pandemic.
If people are displaying warning signs for breast cancer, they should contact their health provider to determine their need for diagnostic imaging. Patients in need are also urged to contact Komen Wisconsin for referrals to free or low-cost diagnostic testing, as necessary.
For more information on The Fund, email info@komenwisconsin.org or call the Komen Wisconsin Breast Cancer Assistance Fund Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 1-877-910-7465. For more information on COVID-19 and breast health, visit komenwisconsin.org/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.