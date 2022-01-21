Boys & Girls Club will give out free N95 &KN95 masks in Sun Prairie

Sorry, an error occurred.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on face coverings to more clearly state that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County started to distribute over 200,000, N95 & KN95 face masks as Dane County Covid-19 cases soared.
Free make will be available on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the McKenzie Family Center, 232 Windsor St. Sun Prairie, WI 53590 from 12-5 p.m.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County is encouraging community members to take advantage of opportunities recently announced by the federal government:
• Individuals can request 4 free individual Covid tests per residential address. Request here: http://covidtests.gov/
• Starting late next week masks will be made available at pharmacies and community health centers that have partnered with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Find out more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County at www.bgcdc.org
