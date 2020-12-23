With snow on the ground and temps lingering near freezing, businesses are betting that snow globes, patio heaters and holiday lights will attract customers during this COVID-restricted holiday season.
After dining in a rooftop outdoor dome in Milwaukee last year, The Spa at Autumn Organics owner Autumn Burns thought it would be a great idea for her businesses.
Burns partnered with Buck & Honey’s restaurant owner Tom Anderson to set up a snow globe on the restaurant’s patio in Liberty Square Commons, 804 Liberty Boulevard.
The Spa offers massages and other services for her clients in the heated dome all cozied up with furniture, greenery and pampering spa accessories. With HEPA and UV filters, outside air circulating through the structure, and disinfecting between clients, Burns said it’s a safe place for people who don’t want to go inside businesses during the pandemic.
Haircuts, massages, facials, manicure/pedicures. Complimentary consultations for customized take home color kits and facial kits are available in the snow globe dome also.
Diners from Buck & Honey’s can also book the snow globe for an hour and a half slots for happy hour and dinner. There’s a $50 globe fee during the week and $75 on weekends. There’s a minimum purchase of $100-$200 for food and beverages, depending on the day booked.
The premiums help cover the $1,400 dome cost. Burns said when she bought the dome structure in November it was one of the last ones left.
The snow globe fits up to six people and if it’s a success, Anderson plans to try it out at other restaurant locations.
Both businesses have already had customers book the wintery venue, with Burns even seeing it be successful after the pandemic is over.
“I think this will be fun for an outdoor event after COVID-19 is under control,” she said.
Burns, who expanded her business in May to include four VIP spa suites upstairs from her original location, says business owners are trying to find creative solutions to deal with the challenges of the economy and emergency orders brought on by the pandemic.
“We have to stay positive and do what we can,” she says.
Prairie Lakes set up a free holiday light show to entice customers to Sun Prairie’s largest shopping development. The show was delayed with a COVID-19 snafu but is now up and running from 5-9 p.m. with shows on the top of the hour. Prairie Lakes retailers are even handing out 3D- glasses to enjoy the show.
“This is our first year with the light show to try to get customers in Prairie Lakes and help spread some holiday cheer,” said Prairie Lakes Director of Operations Chelsey Walker.
Other retailers have had to rethink holiday traditions to keep the virus from spreading.
Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s has been a company tradition for more than 40 years with kids clamoring to see the man from the North Pole. Rather than nix the holiday past-time, Cabela’s made the visit pandemic-proof. Kids can make a reservation to visit with face-masked Santa, who’s behind a plexiglass divider, and pose with him in photos and then go home with a free holiday craft activity kit.
Cabela’s Sun Prairie General Manager Jennifer Anderson said children love that they can still see Santa.
“The kids get so excited to see Santa,” Anderson added. It also helps bring in customers to the store, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.