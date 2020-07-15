On June 11, 2020, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) announced that it will cancel the disconnection moratorium on July 25, 2020.
Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) will resume service disconnections as allowed on or after July 25, and urges its customers who have a past due balance to contact SPU as soon as possible to discuss payment options.
SPU also suggests customers who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 health emergency to contact Energy Services of Dane County at 608-333-0333, and the Sunshine Place/ Joining Forces for Families at 608-825-3225 to inquire about available assistance.
SPU had identified at the end of March 2020 more than 270 customer accounts who would have been disconnected for no payment on April 16 without the PSCW extended moratorium.
Many customers lost income due to the Safer at Home order earlier this year and so even more customers have accumulated arrearages.
SPU will discuss payment options with customers based on the individual's circumstance. PSCW anticipates all normal service disconnection rules will be back in place as of Aug. 15.
Contact the SPU office at 608-837-5500 to discuss repayment options. SPU has not been assessing any late fees through the COVID emergency.
The PSCW also will allow late penalties to again be assessed to all past due accounts as of July 15. SPU will follow suit and resume assessing late penalties later this year.
