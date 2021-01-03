Public Health Madison & Dane County is helping to provide COVID-19 vaccine to organizations that have frontline healthcare personnel that are not affiliated with a healthcare system, hospital, or long-term care facility.
Following tiers defined by a state advisory group, individuals who provide direct patient service or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID-19 are defined as Tier 1a, and are currently eligible for vaccine.
Public Health asks that Dane County organizations who employ individuals that meet the Tier 1a definition and are not yet matched with a vaccinator submit their information on the Public Health website.
“We’ve reached an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19, and we’re excited to help provide this important vaccine to some of the frontline workers who play crucial role in keeping our community healthy,” said Tess Ellens, Public Health Nurse with Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Public Health will follow-up with organizations to collect names and contact information of individuals eligible for vaccine.
As vaccine becomes available, individuals will be matched with appointments. This process may take some time.
The public is asked to be patient and to continue strong everyday precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting gathering, wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, and washing hand frequently.
Because Tier 1a is limited to direct patient care that is public facing, anyone with the ability to telework is not considered Tier 1a. Many clinics and organizations would like to get back to working in person, however because some people (hospital workers, emergency workers, etc.) do not have the ability to work from home, they are being prioritized. All healthcare personnel that currently telework will still be considered in future tiers.
Some of the healthcare personnel categories in Tier 1a include:
• Certified nursing assistant, nursing assistant, nurse aide, medical assistant, nurses;
• Chiropractors;
• Dental services, including dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants;
• Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health worker);
• Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical technician/paramedic including all levels of EMRs;
• Environmental services, food & nutrition, buildings & grounds in patient care setting;
• Hospice workers;
• Long-term care facilities staff;
• Pharmacists or pharmacist assistants;
• Physicians, physician assistant/nurse practitioners; and
• Individuals providing transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care.
For a full description of who is in Tier 1a, see the Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee guidance at: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02858.pdf.
Dane County organizations or individuals who have questions about eligibility can email Public Health at coronavirus@publichealthmdc.com.
As information about vaccine availability for other tiers becomes available, Public Health will provide this information. There are no wait lists being formed for vaccines in future tiers.
People are encouraged to stay up to date on vaccine information by visiting https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine or https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm
