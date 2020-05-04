To help Wisconsin businesses and communities facing economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has launched a digital platform—Focus Forward—to serve as an online “one-stop shop” for state, federal and other funding and operational assistance programs.
Focus Forward will provide up-to-date information through multimedia formats, including live videos, program updates, blogs and podcasts, to help business owners in Wisconsin navigate the complexities of pandemic recovery resources.
“The information coming at people, particularly business owners struggling to survive this unprecedented health emergency, is overwhelming, and at times confusing,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “Our Focus Forward platform is designed to serve as a trusted source of information, delivered in a format that is both relevant and accessible for people seeking guidance on what help is available.”
In addition to regular updates on state financial assistance programs and federal recovery strategies, Focus Forward will feature weekly livestream events hosted by Hughes and video “explainers” of complex topics such as how to best engage with local, regional and state economic development networks.
Peer-to-peer sharing through recorded conversations with business and community leaders will provide valuable perspectives and actionable advice on timely pandemic recovery topics.
Business owners, community leaders and economic development stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Focus Forward site and subscribe to receive updates on the programs, resources and information available to help businesses of all types in Wisconsin prepare for and realize the best possible economic recovery.
Learn more at wedc.org/focus-forward.
