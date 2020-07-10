American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 will be sponsoring a blood drive on July 14 from 1-6 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, located at 702 North St.
The American Red Cross will collect whole blood and power red cells.
It is unknown when the battle against coronavirus will end, but now more than ever, the American Red Cross is desperate for whole blood and power red cell donations.
In addition to the usual and typical practices used in the past, Red Cross has adopted additional protocols to keep its donors and staff as safe as possible from the transmission of COVID-19 with:
• Using enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment;
• Taking presenting donors’ temperatures before they even enter the blood drive;
• Providing hand sanitizer to donors as they enter and leave the facility and throughout the donation process;
• Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds and in waiting and The Canteen areas;
• Requiring staff to wear basic face masks;
• Insuring staff are healthy each day by taking standard health assessments prior to all blood drives;
• Requiring all donors wear a face covering or mask for the safety of the donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines;
• Permitting only eligible and healthy people to donate.
The American Red Cross believes these mitigation efforts will help ensure safety of blood recipients, staff and donors by reducing contact with those who may potentially be infected with coronavirus.
As an additional health service to its donors, Red Cross is now testing all donations given at its blood drives for COVID 19 anti-bodies. Because some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic, Red Cross believes testing will provide information if donors unknowingly may have possibly been exposed to coronavirus.
Donating blood products is essential to community health and the need is constant. As part of this nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that are operating under a phased reopening plan.
The American Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
Donors with all blood types are needed but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.
If you are unsure of your eligibility, do not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any questions. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
The American Red Cross, The American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who have given their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue performing its lifesaving mission.
