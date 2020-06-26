Drivers under age 60 whose driver license expired during the public health emergency have until Saturday, July 25, 2020 to get their license renewed.
Due to COVID-19, Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) extended the renewal period and waived late fees for approximately 80,000 drivers whose regular driver license expired after March 12, 2020.
However, the extension for this group of drivers is set to end on July 25, 2020. Many drivers can renew online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL.
“Drivers waiting to renew now have two options – renew online or visit a DMV,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “As the extension period comes to a close, renewing online from the comfort of your home is the most convenient way to renew and skip the trip to a DMV.”
Due to elevated pandemic-related health risks for people age 60 and older, DMV granted an additional 60 days to renew their driver license. They have until Sept. 24, 2020 to renew.
New, online renewal process
Many customers are using DMV’s new online renewal program at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL to quickly and easily renew their licenses online.
“Renewing Wisconsin driver licenses online is a recent innovation to make renewal more convenient,” Boardman said. “Drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 are now able to go online, confirm they have no new changes in their health that impact their ability to safely drive, and complete the renewal process.”
To be eligible for the online license renewal program, drivers must meet all the following:
• Must be a U.S. citizen with a regular (Class D) driver license (Commercial Driver Licenses do not qualify);
• Must be 64 years of age or younger; and
• Have no new medical restrictions or a negative change to their vision since the last renewal.
DMV created a short, how-to video to show how easy it is to renew online. Using the clear, simple steps, many drivers can renew their licenses in minutes and avoid traveling to a DMV Customer Service Center until the next time they need to renew.
Customers who renew their license online will receive a confirmation email they can print and use until their new card arrives by mail within 10 days. The $34 renewal fee remains the same. After the next normal renewal cycle of eight years, customers will need to visit a DMV for a new photo to complete the renewal.
Most drivers are eligible to use the online service to renew anytime within the year before their license expires. If the license is expired, the online system remains an option for up to one year post-expiration, with a $5 late fee.
Drivers who want to upgrade to a REAL-ID-compliant product will need to visit a DMV customer service center with the proper documents to enroll.
The federal Department of Homeland Security delayed the requirement to have a REAL ID-compliant product, such as a driver license or ID with a star in the upper right corner or passport, to board a plane. The deadline is currently Oct. 1, 2021. This extension gives travelers time to enroll when they renew their driver license or ID or whenever it is convenient.
