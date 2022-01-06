Public Health Madison & Dane County is supporting DHS-contracted private testing provider, Accelerated Labs, to open an additional mass testing clinic in Dane County to help meet the demand for testing with a sustainable solution amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The walk-up clinic will open in three phases, beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, with a testing capacity of about 500-750 tests per day, five days a week.
On Monday, Jan. 17, capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day and will expand to weekends as soon as possible. It is not a drive through style clinic. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
“This addition will have a huge impact for folks who are anxious about getting a test right now,” said Ken Van Horn, testing director, Public Health Madison & Dane County. “It will increase the total testing capacity in Dane County by 12.5% right away on week one, 25% on week two and 33% when weekends are added to the mix.”
“We are honored to build upon our relationship with Public Health Madison & Dane County and work together to provide the proper support and resources needed to protect our communities and mitigate COVID-19 exposure and transmission," said Dave Metzger, president and CEO of Accelerated Clinical Laboratories.
Dane County is currently seeing unprecedented rates of infection. During the entire pandemic, nearly 80,000 people, 14% of the entire population of Dane County, tested positive. Within the past two weeks, two percent of the entire county population has tested positive.
The increase is likely in part due to the highly transmissible nature of Omicron.
“It’s very important for people who are experiencing COVID symptoms or who have had close contact with someone who is COVID positive to get tested,” said Satya Rhodes-Conway, City of Madison Mayor.
“This clinic will make that possible for more people," Rhodes-Conway added. "We also need to keep protecting ourselves with vaccination, boosters, and masks.”
This clinic will be by appointment-only to allow testing staff to be as efficient as possible and to help people avoid long lines and excessive wait times.
Visit the Public Health testing webpage for information about how to make an appointment and to learn about the other testing options available, including our South Madison clinic at 2230 S. Park St.
“We are happy to provide these additional testing resources, because as we know, testing is vital in helping prevent spread of COVID, especially during this time of high infection rates,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “Please, if you’re feeling unwell, stay home, get a test, and follow the latest guidance regarding quarantine and isolation.”
“Once again, Public Health Madison & Dane County is stepping up and adapting to meet the evolving needs of our community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Nothing about this pandemic has been easy, and their work does not go unnoticed; I want to underscore my gratitude to the department for its continued dedication.”
For more information about COVID-19 in Dane County visit publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.