Two Sun Prairie women are using the popularity of the Sun Prairie-based, neighborhood “Jump Around” social distancing videos to sell t-shirts to benefit health care workers.
On Thursday, April 9, two neighbors launched their Jump Responsibly T-Shirt charity campaign to address the urgent needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of greatest need, such as:
• Provide support to patients experiencing financial hardship through this time
• Provide food and other support to healthcare staff to ensure their workforce is ready to serve our community
• Purchase emergency equipment and supplies required for healthcare response.
• Meet emerging needs
“Our mission is to help support Wisconsin during this unprecedented time the best way we know how – by handcrafting t-shirts,” said Danielle Repasky, co-founder of Jump Responsibly T-Shirts, available online at jumpresponsibly.com.
Health care workers and first responders face a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) as cases of COVID-19 are expected to spike in Wisconsin. Repasky and Katie McKeown are determined to sell enough Jump Responsibly t-shirts to make a significant donation and a positive impact.
Repasky explained how the idea for the shirts came together.
“When this whole pandemic kind of started, I came up with the idea to have everybody in the neighborhood put on their Christmas lights just to kind of bring some light to the situation and bring us together a little more. But the next great idea came from our next door neighbors, Greg and Joe, which has become the viral ‘Jump Around Wisconsin’ movement that happens every Saturday,” Repasky recalled.
“And then after our first big jump, I remember Katie and I kind of, you know, talking about maybe creating a t-shirt design. We do a lot of arts and crafts, especially t-shirts. She came up with a few designs and we started brainstorming about how we could use this to contribute to support our healthcare workers in Wisconsin,” Repasky said.
“However, we know that we only have like a short period of time to make a big impact. So we got to working immediately after we came up with the idea,” Repasky said. “We spent pretty much our entire weekend, last weekend, crunching numbers for supplies, building a brand, eCommerce website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter — just to get everything up and running as soon as possible, and we were able to launch our product, um, and start taking pre-orders by Thursday of last week.”
Repasky, who works for a San Diego-based marketing firm and has a web design business on the side, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for her neighborhood.
“Like I said, our neighborhood has always been really social. Everybody likes to get together and hang out and you know, we have cookouts and stuff, so it’s been really different with everybody being quarantined,” Repasky said. “It’s hard, you know, to go on walks and have your kids see their friends and not be able to go and play with them. So, that’s difficult. I think everybody’s starting to get kind of used to it, but I think it’s pretty hard on everybody, especially those that have lost jobs or are not able to work from home.”
The shirts have already received a great response.
“These awesome shirts made right here in Southern Wisconsin are for a great cause! UW Represent!” said Karl Weirauch, IT Services employee at University of Wisconsin and recent customer.
“We’ve actually had a lot of really great support. A lot. I mean, not just locally in Sun Prairie, but we’re getting orders from northern Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa — it’s going pretty well so far actually with just our little outreach that we have done between family and friends and just kind of cross marketing a little bit,” Repasky admitted. “So it’s actually going a lot better than we had expected. We have a lot of supplies and are able to crank out a lot of shirts every day.”
Repasky and McKeown are working on fulfilling orders which were expected to begin shipping out on Wednesday, April 15. All proceeds will be donated to the UW Health COVID-19 Response Fund, although donations may also be used to combat COVID-19 through a number of research efforts.
Have they thought about adding cloth masks to their line of products?
“Oh, well we’re not sewers by nature, so we don’t have any plans as of right now with just Katie and I,” Repasky admitted. “However, you know, if there is somebody local that wanted to team up with us to add face masks to our product line, we’d be more than happy to partner. Like I said, this is all for charity, so however we can help and whomever we can partner with, we’d be happy to.”
T-shirts can be purchased online by visiting https://www.jumpresponsibly.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.