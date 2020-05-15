$940 unemployment benefits paid, frustrations on UI overload

Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance program is grappling with record-high call volume during the COVID-19 pandemic leaving thousands of jobless people searching for answers on their benefits.
Nine weeks into pandemic’s collapse of the economy, people are reporting that still can’t get through to unemployment’s phone line or are clicked off suddenly after long wait times.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s Wednesday overturn of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order has also created more questions for those filing unemployment benefit claims.
People frustrated with the system are turning to Facebook Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance support group to get advice and are calling their state representatives for help.
State officials say a plan to hire more employees and put new technology in place could prevent delays in people seeking unemployment insurance benefits information.
Last week over 5.4 million calls came into Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance—a 6,000 percent increase over the agency’s busiest call volume week in 2019, said Department of Workforce Development Communication Specialist Tyler Tichenor.
DWD handles Wisconsin’s unemployment insurance program and has received 518,003 unemployment applications from March 15 to May 9. More than 1.8 million weekly claims have been received but the DWD reported as of May 11, that 600,482 of those claims haven’t been paid.
But others have received millions in benefits.
“DWD distributed over $550 million in unemployment benefits for the week of May 3 alone,” DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said on May 11. “In total, more than $940 million has been dispersed over the last eight weeks to help Wisconsinites pay bills, get food on the tables, and ease anxiety during this crisis we are all experiencing.”
More than 106 state employees have been transferred to DWD’s UI division since March 15, coming from the Department of Revenue, Department of Transportation and other state agencies. Another transfer of 140 state employees is expected this week to help with call volume, Tichenor said.
The DWD plans to hire 200 more employees to work as claim adjustors and adjudicators and contract with 500-person unemployment insurance call center, that is expected to open soon, Tichenor said.
A launch of Chatbot, at DWD.wisconsin.gov, is the agency’s first online help tool but it has limited capabilities and doesn’t give answers to specific questions.
Tichenor said that UI has also started a call-back system so people don’t have to wait on hold. But people posting to the Wisconsin Unemployment Insurance support Facebook page have reported no calls back.
The support Facebook page was created after the pandemic closed down businesses and restaurants in mid-March. The page has over 900 members and more than 10 posts a day, with people offering advice, telling their experience, or just commiserating with one another over their frustrations in the system.
Other people have posted a resource list to contact the Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and State Legislators to get help on unpaid benefits.
