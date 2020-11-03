Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 3 announced a $10 million investment aimed at providing economic stabilization for non-profit organizations providing critical services to Wisconsinites during COVID-19, which continues to surge across Wisconsin.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected folks and families across our state in nearly every aspect of their lives,” said Evers. “Our non-profit organizations have been there every step of the way, answering the call to serve by providing critical and diverse services to Wisconsinites who are facing significant challenges. The economic stability of our nonprofits is key to ensuring they are able to continue this good work for people and families across Wisconsin.”
The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Nonprofit Grant Program will provide grant funding to eligible organizations that are providing critical services to individuals in the areas of health care, housing and shelter, adult education, or other services being provided in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The efforts are funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).
Administered by the Department of Administration (DOA), grant applications are now being accepted. Additional details regarding the grant and the application are available here.
The deadline for grant application is Nov. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.