Alfreida Casterlow lost her job in April with Northwestern Mutual, which she held through the staffing agency Kforce. She immediately applied for unemployment, but has been waiting since April 24 for an adjudicator with the state Department of Workforce Development to resolve her claim. She currently owes more than $2,000 in back rent and late fees. She has no guarantee her unemployment claim will be approved, though a recent call gave her hope. She is seen near her home in Milwaukee on June 23, 2020.