Three Sun Prairie lodging establishments received money from the State of Wisconsin as part of COVID-19 financial assistance.
Gov. Tony Evers on Dec. 3 announced that COVID-19 Lodging Grants have been awarded to 663 Wisconsin lodging operators.
The grants aim to provide stabilization to Wisconsin's lodging industry as it continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related reductions in travel across the nation.
Grantees were awarded an average of approximately $350 per eligible room in Wisconsin.
“The folks in our hotel and lodging industry have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as folks have reduced their travel this year to help stop the spread of the virus,” said Evers in a press release announcing the awards.
“The tourism industry will be core to our state's economic bounce back, and these funds will help provide some economic stabilization now so visitors to enjoy their favorite destinations later,” Evers added.
In 2019, visitors to the state spent $3.7 billion on lodging but recent surveys by the Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association indicate that nearly half of Wisconsin hotel and lodging properties will close within six months without loan or grant assistance.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the grant program assists hotel, motel, and bed and breakfast operators whose facilities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.
“The economic recovery for many Wisconsin communities depends largely on the tourism and lodging industries,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “By injecting these funds into local lodging and tourism partners, we hope to provide a lifeline and some stabilization to local economies, businesses and jobs.”
City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said the following owners from property ownership records match the following applicants:
820 W Main Street LLC Sun Prairie $15,750 (McGovern’s);
YOGI HOTEL COPR Sun Prairie $20,300 (Super 8); and
Ram Hotel Corporation Sun Prairie $21,350 (Quality Inn & Suites).
Stechschulte said Water Tower Inn, the Baehr House and the Hilton Garden Inn do not appear to be on the awardee list.
Others listed are hotels located elsewhere but owned by an individual, corporation or limited liability corporation (LLC) based in Sun Prairie:
American Budget Inn of Hurley Inc Sun Prairie $24,150.
JAY SHREE GANESH LLC Sun Prairie $21,700..
JAYS SHREE KRISHNA LLC Sun Prairie $17,150.
La Crosse Hospitality Inc Sun Prairie $17,500.
Laksh Veer Inc Sun Prairie $22,050.
LAKSHIVAM LLC Sun Prairie $10,500.
OM SHREE GANESHAY NAMAH INC Sun Prairie $12,250.
Quality Hotels LLC Sun Prairie $18,200.
