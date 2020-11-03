In response to the latest COVID-19 Survey, and to better serve the local businesses of Sun Prairie through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oversight Committee for the Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund has expanded the eligibility criteria.
The expanded criteria now include:
• Salaries, wages, and benefits that were not covered or awarded through other grant/loan programs; and
• Third party fees for point of sale systems for ordering and/or delivery management for restaurants such as Door Dash, East Street, Uber Eats, or Grub Hub.
“The Loan Oversight Committee is continuing to monitor the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our small business community, and continues to evaluate our program guidelines in an effort to match current economic conditions," said City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte, who also chairs the committee.
"We will be coordinating with each of our funding sources as necessary on any prospective additional changes to the program over the next couple of months," Stechschulte added. "We want to ensure the funds are easily accessible by qualified small businesses, and that the funds can be invested in ways that can make the most impact."
The Sun Prairie Emergency Loan Fund program totaling $170,000, was created to support local small businesses that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.
The loan program consists of funds from several city and community organizations, including the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District, City of Sun Prairie general fund, the City of Sun Prairie Tourism Commission, Sun Prairie Utilities, and the Bank of Sun Prairie.
A representative from each of these organizations serves on the oversight committee of the fund.
Qualified business applicants must have fewer than 26 employees, be able to prove they have been directly affected by COVID-19, prove that they were viable before the onset of the pandemic and have not been able to cover their full costs of continuing operations despite previously applying for PPP funds.
A maximum amount of $5,000 will be allotted to eligible businesses.
Funds from the program are a loan to be paid back monthly, starting 90-180 days after receipt of funds, at the current interest rate.
Application materials and additional information on the program can be found at https://cityofsunprairie.com/1325.
The Small Business Emergency Loan Fund is currently scheduled to remain open through the end of 2020.
All COVID-19 city business resources are available at https://cityofsunprairie.com/covid19biz.
