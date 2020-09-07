Michael Goldstein knows the transition from adolescence to adulthood, especially for college students, can be brutal.
Moving away from home, making new friends and learning new routines often create anxiety.
“Mental health has been a real challenge on college campuses in the last 10 years,” Goldstein said. “Depression, anxiety, suicide have increased. On one hand, we have all this social media to connect us, but it can actually lead to more loneliness.”
Add a pandemic to the mix, and student stress levels skyrocket.
But Goldstein has a remedy.
Reducing stress might be as simple as learning how to breathe.
Goldstein is the chief author of an article published earlier this summer on the benefits of yogic breathing to manage stress.
The 2005 Craig High School graduate lives in Boston, where he is a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University.
His work is important because suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States for people ages 15 to 34.
During the last decade, anxiety and depression have steadily increased on college campuses to the point where university counseling centers are overburdened, Goldstein said.
“Now the pandemic and heavy reminders of racial inequities have only further exacerbated the student mental health crisis,” Goldstein said.
The article in the Journal of American College Health reports on research for Goldstein’s dissertation in the clinical psychology program at the University of Arizona.
Goldstein’s rigorous clinical-trial study compared two wellness interventions for college students.
One emphasized breathing techniques, mindfulness and social connection to manage stress and improve overall well-being. Students learned yogic breathing and took part in discussions to promote social connections, leadership skills and community service.
The second intervention, known as the cognitive method, focused on talking about how to respond to stress, time management, study skills, sleep habits and nutrition.
Students had fun and enjoyed the cognitive method.
“But the focus was on the science of stress and strategies to think their way out of stress,” Goldstein said. “Sometimes, no matter how clever we think we are, we can’t think our way out of a stressful situation. The harder we try, the stronger the feeling of helplessness or loneliness.”
The yogic- or healthy-breathing method took a different approach. It taught skills of awareness or mindfulness and a connection with the body through breathing.
“When we are focused on our breathing, it gives us something concrete to focus on versus being carried away by our thoughts,” Goldstein said. “We can feel more stable and be more connected with our breathing.”
The workshop trained students to recognize stress and discomfort as a normal part of everyday life.
“So, rather than trying to conquer stress, students learn how to develop a capacity to experience discomfort without suffering,” Goldstein said. “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.”
About 70 students took part in both methods from 2014 to 2017.
Those trained in yogic breathing showed no changes in their breathing and only slight changes in their heart rates during stress tests.
The cognitive group showed significant increases in their breathing and heart rates during the same tests.
“When doing some kind of breathing practice, we can spare our hearts,” Goldstein said.
Cognitive strategies are still helpful, but they are greatly boosted with breathing techniques, he added.
Another study, independent of Goldstein’s, took place at Yale University using the same yogic breathing and cognitive interventions. Yogic breathing also showed the greatest improvements in the Yale study.
Goldstein hopes the information will be useful to educators, who can make breathing and mindfulness part of the school curriculum.
“More research is needed to better understand the effects,” Goldstein said. “But with all the upheaval in the world, strategies that focus on breathing and mindfulness can be useful. I don’t think they are the be-all, end-all. But they are undervalued.”
He called it more cost-effective for universities to hire lecturers to teach these interventions than to keep adding staff to “their already-overburdened campus health services.”
“It is imperative we teach college students life skills for resilience and social connection, alongside academics,” Goldstein said.
Yogic-breathing programs are available online, so students can do them virtually in the age of COVID-19.
But Goldstein recommends a teacher be involved to help each person practice accurately.
He described himself as passionate about helping young adults who are discovering their identities.
“It can be a pivotal time to develop skills to manage stress and to stay connected,” he said.
During Goldstein’s undergraduate work, he volunteered as a counselor at a youth and family-crisis center. At the University of Arizona, he also worked as a therapist, which led to his dissertation study. His current research at Harvard focuses on sleep.
He is optimistic about the future of breathing techniques to reduce stress.
“There’s hope,” he said. “Breathing is a valuable tool we’re always carrying with us.”
Anna Marie Lux is a human interest columnist for The Gazette in Janesville. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264 or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.