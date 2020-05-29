COVID-19 has thrown a punch to the city with $447,075 in lost revenue in permits, taxes, and fees.
But the city plans to delay projects, freeze hiring and close the aquatic pool to soften the pandemic’s financial blow and prepare for an economic recession.
City officials are eyeing the 2021 budget and the tax impact it will have on city property owners and also rethinking larger projects on the horizon, including the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion and the Public Works Campus.
More uncertainty looms with pandemic’s hit to the state budget and the fallout it could have for municipalities that rely on state and transportation aids.
“The challenge is that we don’t know what is going to happen and we don’t know how to adjust for that yet,” City of Sun Prairie Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer told alders during the May 19 Committee of the Whole meeting.
City officials are crafting plans to balance borrowing for needed Capital Improvement Plan projects and still have room in the city’s operating budget for cost to continue expenses and new initiatives.
Wisconsin’s Stay at Home order, to curb the COVID-19 spread, left people out of work, closed businesses, moved public schools online and shuttered the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
The city’s biggest COVID-19 financial hits were investment income loss, and permit revenues. The city also will pay the full salary of the school district police liaison now that schools have gone virtual.
The city has spent $77,000 so far on COVID-19 related expenses with staffing and cleaning efforts, Oppenheimer said. Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday that $190 million in grants would be available for municipalities’ COVID-19 costs.
But the city has saved money in other areas, including staff vacancies, crossing guard contracts, meetings and trainings. The city will also cut back on chip sealing city streets and not open the Sun Prairie Aquatic Center this summer as part of a plan to save $500,000.
But city officials warn that if revenues don’t increase this year, other adjustments will need to be made.
Alders approved city staff’s recommendation to delay projects at the virtual May 19 Committee of the Whole meeting. The city council is concerned about how city debt will impact residents and businesses during the COVID-19 economy.
The Committee of the Whole on Tuesday OK’d delaying $331,749 in city projects this year—including replacing the Sun Prairie Public Library HVAC and boiler. It will also hold off on designs for parking lot improvements. Remodeling of the city hall break room and the police department bathroom and locker room were also put on hold.
City staff used a financial forecast of debt obligations with assumptions of 0 percent tax levy increase for 2020-21, 1.5 percent for 2022-24, and 2 percent tax levy increase starting in 2025.
City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi said conservative estimates were used in the projections with zero net new construction until 2022 and then a 1.5 percent increase starting in 2023.
Two of the city’s largest projects — a $13.6 million Sun Prairie Public Library expansion and the $14.2 million public works campus project — both downsized pre-COVID-19, were taken out of the staff’s economic forecast.
“All those projects depended on a 2.5 percent tax levy increase and that is where we run into a dilemma,” Oppenheimer said. “If the revenue is not there, it’s obvious that those projects don’t work any longer.”
The council has approved several fiscal policies that allow it to weather an 18-24 month recession, according to Connie DeKemper, Director of Administrative Services.
The city’s policy is to have 16 percent (two months of operating revenues/expenses) in unassigned fund balance. The city is below that now but the sale of the Schneider property in June will put it back above that number, Vander Kooi said.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant praised city staff at the May 19 meeting for its recommendations for delaying projects and debt borrowing strategies.
“I think this puts us in a good position to handle the recession that is coming,” Guyant said. “And when we start talking about the Capital Improvement Plan in June, we can build in scenarios if it is going to be worse.”
