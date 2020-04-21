Sun Prairie High School has cancelled its annual Prom and Scholarship Night due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is considering a cancellation of its 2020 graduation ceremony, according to a letter from SPHS Principal Keith Nerby.
The information was contained in a letter sent to parents by email on Friday, April 24, just hours after Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension of the “Safer at Home” order through May 29 — impacting non-essential businesses and closing schools through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“I wanted to share that obviously, the extended closure has impacted all of us in various ways. At the high school, we have already had to cancel our Academic Awards Night and now we are in the unfortunate place of having to cancel Prom and our Scholarship Night as well,” Nerby wrote.
“While this is not what any of us wanted, the new order makes this the only option. While Prom this year is cancelled, we are working hard on plans to offer our current junior class opportunities next year to make up for this situation,” Nerby added.
“Sadly, with the news today by Governor Evers, the probability of being able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony on June 12 is not looking very optimistic,” Nerby wrote.
“I want to share with our students and families that the high school team has been working on alternative plans and ideas in case this would happen,” Nerby added. “As we explore what graduation might look like, we want to assure our students, parents, and community that any option will be done in a way that celebrates and honors the hard work and dedication of our seniors.”
Nerby said school administration will continue to work with teachers, senior class officers, and families to “create an experience that meets the expectations and is worthy for our students,” he added in the letter.
“Of course, our first choice is to offer a traditional graduation opportunity for our seniors, and we will do everything in our power to make that happen,” Nerby added.
More detailed plans will be shared in the near future, according to the letter.
