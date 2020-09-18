The City of Sun Prairie will give $40,000 to Sunshine Place to help feed people and keep them in their homes during the COVID-19 financial crisis.
Sunshine Place officials told the city this week that it needs funds to get through the end of the year. A housing and utilities assistance fund has been depleted with the surging demand from people who have lost their jobs or have had pay cuts during the pandemic.
So far this year, Sunshine Place has helped 240 families pay rent and utilities. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry has distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food this year, twice the normal annual amount.
Sunshine Place Executive Director Joanne Cervantes told alders during the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15 that more than $120,000 in grant money for rent and utility assistance has been depleted as of this week and 10 families are on the waiting list.
A Sun Prairie Utilities grant, that can just be used for those customers, is also expected to run out in the next two months.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry has increased food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pantry users can come twice a month, instead of once. The pantry is also working with the Sun Prairie School District, Colonial Club, and other organizations to feed people in need.
“Working with these partners we have really moved an incredible amount of food,” Mark Thompson of the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry told city alders at the Sept. 15 virtual Committee of the Whole meeting.
The Committee of the Whole approved Sunshine Place’s $40,000 request after getting an update from Cervantes and Thompson. The same night, the request received Sun Prairie City Council approval as well.
The largest chunk of the money ($25,000) will be used for housing and utilities assistance, Cervantes said. Qualified applicants can receive up to $300 in housing and/or utility assistance in a 12-month period.
The rest of the city’s funding will be used for food recovery and transportation ($10,000) and $5,000 to pay for staff, processing costs, and other expenses, Cervantes said.
“This is a win-win situation,” District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said. “We are helping our people of Sun Prairie, we are helping a great organization and we are helping the city with expenditure restraint.”
The funds will come from some unanticipated revenue the city has received, according to Connie DeKemper, City Director of Administrative Services. She said the current 2020 budget is below the expenditure restraint so increasing expenses would help with next year’s budget.
Sunshine Place is applying for additional assistance from other sources, but Cervantes said she won’t know until 2021 if those will be approved.
Cervantes expects Sunshine Place to request $60,000 from the city next year.
