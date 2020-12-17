Sun Prairie assisted living residents and staff first on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Sun Prairie assisted living residents are the first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of December in a rollout that would include the general population by spring.
Residents of Hyland Campus in Sun Prairie are set to start getting the vaccine on Dec. 28.
“After nearly 10 long months of protecting our residents-both physically and mentally-knowing that vaccines have arrived in Wisconsin is an incredible sense of relief,” said Geri Krupp-Gordon, Chief Operating Officer of Capri Communities that own the facilities.
The state’s rollout started on Monday with frontline medical workers at Madison hospitals getting the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Monday that the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program with national Walgreen’s and CVS will utilize the Moderna vaccine once it receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency authorization.
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine on-site.
Health care workers and staff and residents of assisted living facilities are at greater risk to become severely ill or die from the virus.
COVID-19-related deaths in assisted living facilities have accounted for 39 percent of the deaths nationwide, public health officials reported.
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said Wednesday it will take a couple of months to get through the first tier group.
The vaccine starts with one dose and a second dose 28 days later.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have shown 95 percent effectiveness in trial studies, Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) officials reported.
Health officials said that the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available to the general public by spring or later.
The second tier of people getting the vaccines is likely to include essential workers, people over age 65, and other high-risk groups.
Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said he has been fielding calls from seniors asking when they can get vaccinated, but he doesn’t have any answers for them yet.
Wisconsin public health officials said the while the vaccine brings hope in ending the pandemic, people must continue to follow recommendations to stop the spread of the virus.
That includes wearing a face mask in public, staying six feet or more from others, and to staying home as much as possible, especially when you are sick.
